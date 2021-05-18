Hyderabad: Review meeting held on coronavirus cases held

Adarsh Nagar: To curb the increasing Corona cases, a review meeting was held by T Srinivas Yadav - Minister for Animal Husbandry along with Home Minister- Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Collector-Swetha Mohanty, Mayor-Gadwall Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor-Mothe Srilatha, GHMC Commissioner-DS Lokesh Kumar and superintendents of government hospitals on Monday at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation head office.

Speaking on the occasion Srinivas Yadav asked the officials to accelerate the desilting works in the city as Monsoon expected in the next month and clarified about administering the second dose of vaccine temporarily from the last 3 days as the government did not receive from the Central government but resumed when received. He added with the implementation of lockdown, Covid-19 cases have gradually decreased.

Mahmood Ali instructed the officials to check the possibilities of setting up oxygen facilities at Basthi Dhawakahnas and said the government has increased the Annapurna centres to provide food for the needy in the city.

Various issues like availability of beds in the city and supply of oxygen and emergency drugs and measures to be taken to curb the virus in the city were discussed in the meeting.