Hyderabad: Revived Gachibowli stepwell thrown open to public

Hyderabad: The revived Gachibowli stepwell and the area named by this well as Gachibowli located at Jama Masjid Dilawarsha Begum was thrown open for the public on Wednesday by Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development.

The Gachibowli stepwell which was filled with debris and losing its charm was restored by the Chirec School under CSR activity in association with architect Kalpana Ramesh.

Arvind Kumar along with V Prakash Rao, Chairman of TWRDC inaugurated the stepwell and others from the area participated.

Arvind extended thanks to Chirec School for funding the restoration project initiated by 'The Rainwater Project and SAAHE'. The conservation was done by Akarmaa Designs.

Kumar said thanks to all for bringing the heritage step well back to life from being nearly extinct by being covered in debris just six months back. He requested more schools to come forward under CSR participation.

Kalpana Ramesh said, "It was a huge task that has been well achieved, to take it from where it was to the present restored well. The well has been restored with its original lime plaster. The seating around and the cast iron grill was pertinent in today's context with the graveyard and a primary school right in its vicinity.