Hyderabad: RGIA cancels 37 flights
Hyderabad: As many as 37 flights, including 20 departures and 17 arrivals were cancelled from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Hyderabad on Friday following the world-wide technical glitch in Microsoft.
The flights were from Hyderabad to various destinations like Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad among other places. A large number of the passengers were made to wait in the queues to get their boarding passes which were issued manually.
The RGIA issued an advisory to the passengers saying, “Due to the global IT outage, services of airlines have been impacted. We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information.”
One of the passengers, Akshay Kothari shared his boarding pass on X stating, “The Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today.” Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu issued a statement that the Airport authority of India (AAI) was actively managing the situation using manual methods to ensure minimal disruption.
“I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated," said Naidu in a statement.