Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Ustad Bade Ghulam

Charminar: Artist, heritage experts and officials paid a rich tribute to Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan (Bade Saheb) on his 119th birth anniversary on Friday.



Family members including great grandson Fazle Ali Khan and grand daughter-in-law, Samina Raza Ali Khan along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Convener, Anuradha Reddy gave a rich floral tribute at his grave at Daira-e-Mir Momin in Moghalpura near Charminar.

After paying the floral tributes, the family members recalled the contributions of Bade Saheb (known with his pen name Sabrang) on traditional music. Fazle Ali Khan thanked the INTACH for remembering the great soul and giving him rich tributes for the last 6 years. He said that his works reflect the rich culture and music which was patronized by nobles including Paigah and Nizams. And also thanked the State government for the rebuilding the tomb.

However, they also raised objection to the plan for coming up with entirely new maqbara in place of heritage structure. "The family members have established the tomb personally which has sentimental value. We were not informed about the development by the authorities before completely replacing the old with new architecture," lamented Fazle Khan.

When asked her about the renovation works, Samina Khan said, "I appreciate the works by the government but let the family members know about the works. The structure was of heritage value and made up of limestone. The structure must be preserved and restored to original form. But the structure appears different from the original one."

After the restoration works some unknown persons also came and placed a name plate near the tomb with a list of names and claiming to be a part of the noble family. "Now the plate is removed, but we appeal to the government and graveyard committee to avoid such occurrences."

Anuradha Reddy emphasised that the Ghulam Ali Khan's contribution in traditional music should be remembered not only by traditional Hyderabadi families but also by everyone residing in the city. About the newly restored works, she said, "I would like to conduct a workshop and discussion with GHMC to learn about conservation, restoration and renovation, and will inform them of the heritage conservation works."

"It was rebuilt within 3-4 days by using new materials including cement grills which are fixed and are not as original as the tomb. If the government is concerned about the heritage, there are at least 10 heritage structures surrounding the graveyard of Qutub Shahis, SalarJungs, Paigahs and Nizams all must be conserved."