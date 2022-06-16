Hyderabad: Roads under flyovers take a beating after heavy rain

Hyderabad: The newly constructed long flyovers in the city are turning out to be big failures as roads under them are causing heavy waterlogging and suffering for commuters during heavy rain. More than 10 major roads where flyovers were opened recently are being completely ignored by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

With the southern parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday recording 54.3 mm, the first heavy rain of the monsoon, caused havoc there. The roads which were earlier major connecting junctions to multiple areas and used to see a large number of commuters have become major spots for water-logging. Commuters were unhappy with authorities and complained against the city's poor storm water system. The government claims to have spent Rs 671.19 crore under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) for developing urban infrastructure and to provide hassle-free connectivity to citizens.

"Although the GHMC has spent crores of public money on development of roads and storm water system promising no water-logging on roads, it seems all such works have resulted in big failure. Rain caused water stagnation on roads resulting in huge traffic jams in different areas and hardships to commuters," said Mohammed Ashwaq, a commuter whose two-wheeler got stuck in rain on a road under the Bahadpura flyover.

Like Ashwaq, many commuters were seen struggling to cross water-logged roads as they had to go work spots and finish other tasks on Wednesday morning. They complained that the government only focuses on infrastructure development but ignores climate change that is resulting in heavy rain, causing inundation of roads.

According to GHMC officials, the rain inundated roads, specially those under giant flyovers. The roads and areas which witnessed heavy water-logging were Rajendranagar, near Rambagh Colony located under the PVNR Expressway, Attapur, Chandrayangutta, Zoo park, Kanchanbagh where a flyover is being constructed.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said rain lashed south Hyderabad areas. Heavy rain lashed Chandrayangutta (54.3 mm), Rajendranagar (42.5 mm), Sivarampalli (42.3 mm), Falaknuma (41.5 mm). The other areas which received rain were Gudimalkapur (18.8 mm), Goshamahal (15.8 mm), LB Nagar (13.8 mm), Hayathnagar (11.8 mm), Kanchanbagh (11.3mm), Jubilee Hills (9.5 mm) and Kapra (6.8 mm).