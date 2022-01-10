Hyderabad: Robot steward services launched at city hotel

Hyderabad: Hotel M Grand in Vanasthalipuram, opposite Dmart, on Sunday lunched robot steward services at its grand opening by chief guest D Sudheer Reddy, LB Nagar MLA.

Corporators Koppula Narsimha Reddy (Mansoorabad), Chinttala Aruna Surender Yadav (Nagole) and Kallem Navajeevan Reday (Hayathnagar) and others attended. Hotel MD Gudipati Jagdish said it was the first hotel in the LB. Nagar area to launch robot steward services due to Corona pandemic. "We want to provide contactless, safe services and contactless dining to customers.

We want all our customers to feel safe and enjoy food. Directors Shridhar, Pandu Yadav, Saikumar and Ranveer were present. The hotel has a restaurant, banquet halls with 600 capacity, luxury rooms. It arranges outdoor catering (contact 040-29553355, mobile 93910-00599).