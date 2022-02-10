Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter creates ruckus with knife in Tolichowki

A rowdy sheeter has created ruckus in a hospital in Tolichowki as he barged into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and threatened to kill a patient in order to escape from the police.



Going into details, Fariuddin's brother died in a road accident near Patancheru during New Year celebrations and blamed his brother's friends for the death. On Wednesday evening, Fariuddin noticed his friends in Banjara Hills and chased them with a knife.

He was later chased by the locals and the police for creating flutter on the road. In order to escape from police, he rushed inside a hospital and barged into ICU. He threatened the police with a patient and tried to escape, but was caught by the police.

The police arrested him and said that there are several cases registered against him in the past at Golconda police station. An investigation is underway.