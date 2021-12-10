Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter gets 5 years in jail for attempt to murder

Rachakonda: A local court here on Thursday, sentenced a person Mubarak Bin Abdullah, for five years of imprisonment for an attempt to murder case and also levied a fine amount of Rs 500.

The police said, the accused was a rowdy sheeter and in December 2020 the accused stabbed three persons with an intention to kill them. The modus operandi of the accused was to extort money from a local internet service provider and with this intention he was frequently cutting off the internet cables and when the owner of the internet service did a recce during night he found the accused to be moving suspiciously and when the owner questioned the accused stabbed him. However, the victim ran for his life and dialed his friends to come for rescue.

As two friends of the victim arrived in few minutes the accused also stabbed them and injured all three persons and fled from the scene.

A complaint was filed by the victims and then the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.