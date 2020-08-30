Hyderabad: Rowdy-sheeters creates ruckus in SR Nagar, attacks a family

Hyderabad: A family residing at SR Nagar witnessed a high drama after a 40-member rowdy gang barged into their house and created a ruckus on Friday night. The incident came to light when the footage of the incident went viral.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the rowdy-sheeters are learned to have attacked the family over the holding a past grudge and also over the argument with the family after Ganesh immersion.

The CCTV footage showed the goons barging into the house by scaling the walls and attacking the people coming in their way. The efforts of a constable who tried to stop the rowdy-sheeters have gone in vain. The incident took place after 11 pm on Friday night. The police also identified some of the workers from the ruling party attacking the family.

The police said that the gang members were in an inebriated state when they attacked the family. The SR Nagar police registered a case and launched an investigation. And all those who involved in the attack were taken into custody.