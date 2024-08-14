Hyderabad: Royal Society of Biology honours UoH prof

Hyderabad: Professor Ravi Kumar Gutti of the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences (SLS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been honoured as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB).

According to UoH officials, Professor Gutti’s research focusses on blood cell development. The Royal Society of Biology is a single, unified voice for biology that advises the government and influences policy, advances education and professional development, supports members, and engages and encourages public interest in life sciences.

Professor Ravi Kumar Gutti is a faculty member of the Department of Biochemistry and has extensive research and teaching experience from Harvard Medical School (USA), the National Institutes of Health (USA), the Moffitt Cancer and Research Centre (USA), and RWTH Aachen (Germany). His research expertise primarily focusses on understanding the molecular mechanisms in low platelet diseases and is well funded by grant agencies of the government of India.

He received awards and recognition from several prominent national and international organisations for making significant contributions to teaching and research. He has authored several publications in reputed international journals and presented his research at international scientific meetings.

Professor Gutti said, “It is a great honour to be elected as FRSB in recognition of my research contributions to advancing knowledge on fundamental concepts in blood cell development and regenerative medicine in health and disease.”