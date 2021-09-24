Hyderabad: Rs 3,800 crore to set up 31 STPs

Hyderabad: The State Government aims to construct 31 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) with Rs 3,800 crore and provide drinking water facility to villages beyond the GHMC limits with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Announcing the Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan for Hyderabad and drinking water supply scheme, Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao on Friday said that the present capacity of the sewerage treatment plant was 772 MLD with 25 plants whereas sewage produced was 1,650 MLD in the Hyderabad city.



He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted the officials to prepare plan to meet the growing requirements for next ten years. Presently, 46.78 per cent sewage is treated and remaining 878 MLD needs to be treated. The work of survey was given to Shah Consultants who suggested construction of 62 STPs, including 31 in GHMC and 31 in ORR limits. They would also maintain these treatment plants, he said.



Once the 31 STPs are completed, Hyderabad would be the first among the Metro cities to have such facilities. This would also help in conserving water bodies, he said.

Regarding the drinking water facility, the minister said that the government would take up construction of storage reservoirs for 137 ML capacity and lay a pipeline of 2,100 km with a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

This would help in providing two lakh new water connections and it would be beneficial to about 20,000 families living beyond the GHMC in the ORR limits. He said that already tenders were called for Package-1 and for other packages the tenders would be called soon. The government aims to complete the project within two years.

When asked about the funding, the minister said that this was taken up under Hybrid Annuity Model where 40 per cent of the funding is given by the government. The projects under NHAI are being taken up under the Hybrid Annuity Model, the minister added.