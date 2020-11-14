Hyderabad: Rs 40 lakh worth mobile phones stolen from shop

Unidentified people broke into a shop and made away with expensive phones worth Rs 40 lakh here at Madinaguda under Miyapur police station limits on Saturday. The staff who opened the store found out the robbery and informed the police.

The police rushed to the store and took up an investigation. They said that they formed into five teams to nab the burglars. The police are also looking into the CCTV footage installed in the mobile store.

The police are inspecting the store to identify if the items other than mobiles were stolen from the electronic store. The store has announced festive offers for Diwali, however, due to the theft, the management shut down the shop.

Meanwhile, the police are questioning the guards and the manager in this connection.