Hyderabad: Rumblings in BJP on eve of 'Praja Sangram Yatra'

Hyderabad: Even as State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is getting ready for the second leg of his 'Praja Sangram Yatra' from Thursday, differences have cropped up in the party as some leaders are 'unhappy' for being ignored.

Party MLA N Raghunandan Rao has reportedly written to party organisational secretary Mantri Srinivas why they were not given importance in allocation of posts. Sources said that Rao met Srinivas on Wednesday and discussed the issue.

Rao was unhappy that MLAs were not being given priority even in the 'Praja Sangram Yatra'. He reportedly told Srinivas that he was not even called on to dais by leaders when there was a meeting of the State executive. Rao was said to be upset that during the first leg of the yatra in Siddipet, he was not invited to speak.

He raised concerns about non-allocation of posts in the Assembly. He reportedly told Srinivas that there were three members in the Assembly and only one post of floor leader was given. "The party can have a deputy floor leader and a whip, but the party was not taking any decision on this". He also questioned why no floor leaders were appointed in the GHMC even after 16 months.

This is not the first time that differences have come up in the open. Earlier, some senior leaders had several secret meetings alleging that they were not given importance in party activities. However, leaders convinced them and asked them to work for the party.