Hyderabad: Rythu Bazar produces biogas from waste

Hyderabad: The civic body is taking forward the concept of waste from wealth. The organic waste generated from vegetables is being converted into biogas at Erragadda Rythu Bazaar. With around 30 cubic meter of biogas being produced per day (equivalent to 10 to 12 kgs of LPG), the gas is being utilised by the Rythu Bazaar canteen.



The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has funded Rs 30 lakh for this project, which was designed by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) using Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR) Technology. This plant is been executed by a private company by Ahuja Engineering Services Private Limited, which is the turnkey service provider and is responsible for the engineering design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of the plant while IICT is the technology provider.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ramesh, the Estate Officer of Erragadda Rythu Bazar, said that the plant has been installed end of December and at present trial runs were in progress and for the past one week pure gas was being generated. "As daily around 1 tonne of vegetable waste is produced in the market yard and around Rs 20,000 is spent towards the LPG cylinder bills and also to clean the vegetable waste from the market. This plant will help in replacing the fuel like LPG with biogas,"

"The plant has the capacity of converting 500 kg of waste per day into 30 cubic meter of bio gas which is equivalent to 10 to 12 kg LPG. This is pipelined though canteen where biogas chulla has been installed for cooking purpose. This entire project aesthetically looks very good, it is odourless process and very easy to operate. To ensure that waste gets treated immediately by distributive waste management method, the waste is converted into bio gas within the premises itself and is utilized for the cooking purpose," said Shruti Ahuja, director and business head, Ahuja Engineering Services Private Limited.

In addition to this, organic fertilizers are generated every day as a by-product from the digestor of this plant. GHMC has proposed to use this fertilizers for the plants and nurseries in the nearby public parks. For the operation and maintenance of the plant an operator has been deployed by the company for a term of one year.

Also the agriculture department is planning to install biogas plant of a 500 kg capacity at Kukatpally and Saroornagar Rythu Bazars. Last year a biogas plant was installed at Bowenpally market, which is helping in generating electricity for the shops and other buildings in market premises, added Ramesh.





