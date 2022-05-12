Hyderabad: Sabitha Indra Reddy launches Rs 5 meal scheme at area hospital

Lb Nagar: Educational Minister Sabitha Indrareddy along with MLA Sudheer Reddy and Musi River Front Board Chairman launched the Rs 5 meal scheme at Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha said that Chief Minister KCR, who is aware of everyone's sufferings, introduced the Rs 5 meal scheme to alleviate the hunger of patients who come to hospitals. The government has set up diagnostic centres to conduct 57 types of tests during the Covid pandemic and currently has set up Telangana mini hubs in 17 hospitals to conduct 137 tests.

She said that the government launched Rs 5 meal on Thursday in 18 hospitals simultaneously to feed the poor in hospitals."We are also setting up restrooms for those attending hospitals, she said."

The Minister also said that along with LB Nagar constituency's Gaddiannaram hospital another 4 super specialty hospitals will be built at a cost of 1,200 crore each. Chief Minister KCR has decided to increase the budget for the medical sector and fill the vacancies in the Health department, she added. TRS leaders, activists, doctors and others were also present on the occasion.