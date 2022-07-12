Hyderabad: Safari Park complex at zoo temporarily shut due to heavy inflow

Hyderabad: Following the rainsin the city, there was a heavy inflow of water from the adjoining Mir Alam tank to Nehru Zoological Park which led to overflows into the Zoo's Safari Park which has been temporarily closed.

According to previous reports, at least once a year, the Safari Park complex is closed temporarily due to heavy inflow of water from adjoining Mir Alam tank. "The Mir Alam tank gets filled with rainwater and excess water enters the zoo from the safari side and flows into Singoji and other ponds," said sources.

According to the park officials, all efforts are being made to drain out the excess flow by maintaining the water channel, drainage channels and pumping out of the water from the moats. To overcome this situation the zoo management after putting a constant vigil on the water flow the Safari Park complex is temporarily closed.

The Mir Alam Tank is filled with rainwater and the excess water is entering into the ponds from the safari side. This water is overflowing over the arch bunds and seeping through the Mir Alam tank arch bunds and into the zoo, said an official. "Water from Mir Alam tank is entering into the zoo safari park area, due to which the safari park complex is closed to the public and the remaining zoo is open to public as usual from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm," informed officials adding that "all the animals of the safari park are in their night enclosure, safe and in good health," added the official.

Official sources said, "Mir Alam tank works come under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and it is their work to desilt the tank and its maintenance. Several representations were given to the GHMC authorities and a committee meeting was held on the issue, but still there is no relief for the zoo. There was also a representation for an extra water channel but no further steps have been initiated yet."