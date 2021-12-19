Hyderabad: Sajjanar now focuses on excess staff

Hyderabad: Ever since he took the charge as the Managing Director of the ailing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), VC Sajjanar has been in the news for his several initiatives. Now he focused on his own office Bus Bhavan, the administrative office, as he is said to have found excessive staff resulting in duplicating of works.

The TSRTC MD has asked the higher officials to find out the excess staff in the Corporation so that they could be used in new business initiatives.

According to sources, the issue of excess staff came to light in the recently held extensive brainstorming session at Bus Bhavan. Sources said that it was noticed by the MD that there were multiple layers of officers going through all the files in most of the departments.

The TSRTC MD has been in the news for several initiatives. Sajjanar removed 50 per cent additional fares during Dasara specials. He ensured that the employees will get salary on first of every month. He brought the initiative of providing gifts to the bridegroom for booking RTC bus for marriages. He has responded to several pleas of the passengers through the social media.

Sources said that the TSRTC MD felt that valuable resources of Bus Bhavan were being wasted by duplicating one work at every level. At present, there is a four-tier structure along with multiple layers of supervisors which has a lot of redundancy. The structure will have to be pruned to a three-tier structure for officers and two-tier structure for supervisors to improve productivity. This will enable management to allot officers/supervisors to new business initiatives, the MD told the higher officials.

The MD asked the executive directors to examine their verticals and create a three-tier structure for officers in all the verticals. Even at the supervisory level, there should be no redundancy, two tier structure for supervisors should be examined to improve productivity. The surplus officers and supervisors should be identified and they would be allotted to new business initiatives. The MD wanted the officials to ensure lean and efficient structures to maximise productivity. He asked the EDs to submit a report by December 24.