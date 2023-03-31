Hyderabad: Sajjanar requests Amitabh Bachchan not to collaborate with fraud companies

Hyderabad: TSRTC Managing Director and senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar requested the actor Amitabh Bachchan to not collaborate with 'fraud' companies.



In a tweet posted on Friday morning, he tagged the actor and sharing an image of him in an Amway advert, wrote, "I humbly request the Super Star Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities not to collaborate with fraud companies like Amway which destroys the fiscal system of the country & well knitted social fabric of the society."

Amway is an American-based company that markets products related to health, beauty, and home care products. In April last year, the company was accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of being a "multi-level marketing scam" whose main purpose is not to sell its products but to get its customers to sign up as members of its get-rich schemes, according to reports.

ED also alleged that the company is running a pyramid scam and seized assets valued at Rs 757 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan was named the brand ambassador for Amway in 2021 and he endorses the Nutrilite range of products.

I humbly request the Super Star Amitabh and other celebrities not to collaborate with fraud companies like Amway which destroys the fiscal system of the country & well knitted social fabric of the society. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/QSLU4VGNQF — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) March 31, 2023



