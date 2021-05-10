Hyderabad: Sale of Haleem extended till June

Hyderabad: For the two consecutive years Haleem sale have been coupled with the surge Covid-19 cases, following tremendous loss to the business. With night curfew in force several Haleem traders have not been able to serve Haleem to its lovers. Following this, few Irani hotels of Hyderabad have announced an extension of Haleem for one more month and have also reduced the price.

One of the most popular Haleem serving hotels in the city, Café 555 at Masab Tank on Sunday decided to sell Haleem till June 13, 2021. This hotel has also introduced the drive of Haleem from afternoon till 8 pm. Few other hotels like Madina Hotel, Al Kareem, Urban Grill, and SB Haleem have also extended last date of sale.

Haleem have always been the most awaited dish of the year as Hyderabadi's wait to taste the delicacy every year in Ramzan. Until 2019, after the completion of 30 days all hotels and restaurants stop the sale of Haleem but considering losses hotels have decided to extend the days.

Ali Reza Managing Director of Café 555 said, "The importance of immunity has invaded our minds since the start of the pandemic, Haleem has the spices, herbs, meat, desi ghee all mixed form a proper concoction which not only boosts immunity but also gives your body the right amount of proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fats. It is a complete protein-rich dish."

"The legacy of preparing this lip-smacking dish dates to 1952, when Haji Abbas Hasemi who served his lip-smacking Haleem preparation to then Nizam of Hyderabad H.E.H Mir Osman Ali Pasha, who loved Haleem made by him," shared Ali.

"Every year a large number of workers and chefs use to get a job at Haleem making kitchens but from past two years only a few of the workers are being hired as the owner cannot pay enough salary for them," said a Haleem chef at Al Kareem Hotel in King Koti.

Moreover, considering the pandemic situation, the Haleem rates have been reduced earlier the price was Rs. 250 and now the rate has been reduced to Rs 200 for a single pack.