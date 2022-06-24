Hyderabad: Salman takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who arrived here for his film shooting asserted that a plant supplies required oxygen to a person. He participated in the Green India Challenge 5.0 along with Rajya Sabha MP and Green India founder J Santosh Kumar.

Accompanied by the film crew, Salman planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City. Speaking on the occasion, he said every person should take the responsibility of tree plantation and also take adequate care of saplings until they grow big. "It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rain and floods is immense. The only solution to check human loss is promoting massive plantation.

He praised the MP for taking up the big task of plantation. "The MP's endeavour to improve Green Cover in India will help safeguard the earth and future generations". Khan called upon his fans and followers to join the Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

Santosh Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request to join the Green India Challenge.

He said the star's initiative to plant saplings will definitely inspire crores of his fans. Apart from the film crew, Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava, Karunakar Reddy were present.