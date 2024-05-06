Hyderabad: Sameer dangles jobs, loans to woo Purana Shaher youth

Hyderabad: The Congress candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Mohammed Waliullah Sameer on Sunday emphasised that the State government would revitalise SETWIN and promote skill development training.

Sameer, who is also the Hyderabad DCC president, along with Bahadurpura in-charge P Rajesh Kumar, Charminar in-charge Mujeebullah Shareef and others, held a massive rally. Later, speaking to the media, he promised to eradicate unemployment in the Old City. He assured 5,000 jobs and subsidised loans to 50,000 unemployed youth in the Old City.

He referred to the recent survey that pointed out the unemployment rate in Hyderabad stood at an alarmingly high 21 per cent. Among those aged between 20 and 24, it touched 45 per cent in parts of Old City. However, he expressed optimism that this can be altered with change in the Hyderabad LS constituency.

“Telangana is already being governed by the Congress which is poised to form government at the Centre. Given these favourable conditions, I believe that eradicating unemployment is achievable,” he affirmed. Sameer said, in addition to revitalising SETWIN, the government is aiming to transform the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to improve infrastructure in the Old City, supporting eradication of unemployment and poverty.

In an appeal to people of Hyderabad, he urged them to vote for the party if they want to secure a brighter future for their children. He criticised the MIM and BJP for relying on divisive tactics and communal polarisation to win elections, while the Congress focus is on development agenda that included all citizens, regardless of religion or caste.

Sameer criticised the long-standing neglect of the Old City, which had been flagged as a ‘Red Zone’ by banks and other financial institutions. He pointed out that despite the MIM holding the Hyderabad LS seat since 1984, it failed to address this discrimination. Sameer promised to work to remove the stigma surrounding the Old City and ensure its recognition as the true heart of Hyderabad.

He appealed to people to introspect on what they had achieved after voting for MIM and BJP over the last several decades. "Except for communal tension, discrimination, and backwardness, they got nothing. This time they should vote for the Congress to bring necessary change they rightly deserve," he said.