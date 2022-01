Hyderabad: Sankranti special train to Vizag

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra Sankranti rush, the South Central Railway will run one Suvidha special train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. The train (no- 82725 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam) will depart from Secunderabad at 9 pm.

It will reach Vizag at 9:50 am the next day. En route, the train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmahendravaram, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations.