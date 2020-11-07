Hyderabad: Satellite bus terminal to follow all coronavirus norms

Hyderabad (Vanasthalipuram): If you are worried to go out in a public transport facility with a concern that physical distancing cannot be followed as regular bus-stands lack space to stand, here comes a solution. The upcoming Vanasthalipuram Inter-city satellite bus terminal is being built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority taking into consideration the current Covid-19 pandemic scenario. It has been designed for the public to follow the physical distancing norms.



The Vanasthalipuram satellite bus terminal is intended to strengthen the public transport system and to release the pressure on the City roads. It will have budget of Rs 10 crore will to clear the chaos at LB Nagar bus station for the inter-city and inter-State buses. It will have connectivity for busses from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Vijayawada, Nalgonda, Vizag and others through NH-65 highway. It consists of six bus bays and capacity to allow 16,650 passengers a day with social distancing.





Each bus bay will have seating capacity as per Covid norms---21 passengers in AC and 48 in non-AC sections. The footfall of 39.2 per cent intra-State passengers, 49.1 per cent of inter-State passengers and 11.7 per cent of intra-city passengers are expected

The total length of the terminal is 1,190 meters which will be constructed in two phases. In phase I a 477- metre terminal will be constructed to connect busses from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Vijayawada, Nalgonda, Vizag and others through NH-65 highway. Providing one-stop integrated facilities to passengers, the terminal will provide better infrastructure and modern facilities to commuters and bus operators. The key facilities includes five bus platforms, ATMs, pharmacy, food courts, an A/C lounge, toilets, parking and resting/waiting area. The objective of the project is to operate and maintain a per-determined quality standard, rendering cost-effective transport services to citizens. Considering the Covid scenario, the terminal has been designed for the public to follow the social distancing norms, says Sowjanya Kothawar, Principal Architect, Vivogue design studio, working with HMDA on contractual dealing for the project.

"The satellite bus terminal has been designed with world-class multifaceted amenities comprising AC and non-AC bus stands and serving a population of around 30,000 a day. Cafetaria, retail outlets, small kiosks, vending machines, drinking water stations, offline ticket counters, dispensary, free wifi zones and others," she added.





This terminal is also designed as a sustainable model which will comprise sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting facility, solar power generation and utilisations, greywater utilisation for plantation. It will be monitored 24/7 through CCTV surveillance by police and traffic control department and will have four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking space as also pickup and drop areas for cabs. The terminal will be powered with solar roof. Around 720 KW of electricity will be consumed. It will be generating solar energy of 490 KW from a grid of 230 KW.