Hyderabad: Save the Children donates 55 oxygen concentrators to 3 hospitals

Hyderabad: A non-profit orgnaisation 'Save the Children' on Wednesday donated 55 oxygen concentrators to Malakpet Government Area Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, and Sarojini Devi Hospital, besides two hospitals in Nellore district (AP).

With the second wave of Covid testing the limits of healthcare system, Save the Children India is striving for betterment of underprivileged children and their families in the fight against virus. Under its #ProtectAMillion mission, it is providing support to 10 tribal settlements across Eturunagaram and Mangapeta mandals of Mulugu district.

Speaking about the initiatives, Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, said:"Impact of the pandemic has been hardest on displaced tribal families in remote forests of south India, leaving them with no source of income or access to food and essentials. Save the Children has been offering monthly support to 270 tribal families and 670 children, providing them with ration."

He stated that as rural parts of the country battle hard against rising cases, the organisation is geared up offer Covid-related kits, food baskets, oxygen, psycho-social support, livelihood and more to tribal communities.

For nine-year-old Seetha, from Gutty Koya tribal community of Mulugu district, going to school every day was a dream. She started living this dream -when Save the Children helped her get admission to a school run by the State. The pandemic, however, brought it to a complete halt. Her family lost their livelihood, leaving them struggling for food and essentials. Seetha now hopes for the lockdown to end so that she can resume study.

Save the Children has also launched the mission to #ProtectAMillion in their response to the second Covid wave. It aims to reach an additional 10 lakh children and their families in 57 districts across 14 States and two UTs, covering concerns like food and hygiene kits, oxygen concentrators, distress helplines and vaccination awareness campaigns.