Hyderabad: SBI donates 15 oxygen concentrators to three districts

Hyderabad: State Bank of India, Hyderabad circle, has donated 15 oxygen concentrators, (five each to three districts) at a cost of Rs 12.25 lakh as part of Covid relief operations undertaken by the Bank. The Bank donated them through District Collectors of Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Gadwal. The activity was organised through video conferencing from SBI local head office, Hyderabad and attended by Narayanpet district Collector and District Magistrate Hari Chandana; Vikarabad District Collector and District Magistrate Pausumi Basu; and Jogulamba Gadwal district DMHO Chandu Naik (attended on behalf of District Collector and District Magistrate Shruti Ojha).

Addressing the district authorities, Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra told that strengthening the public health response to coronavirus is the first step towards delivering relief to affected families and supporting our communities that are struggling to survive. The bank has been extending support in the fight against Covid-19. Last year also the Bank arranged supply of medical equipments like ventilators, Multi patient monitors, ECG machines, 2D Echo, Radio Meter, Digital pulse oxy Meters in addition to supply of 8000 PPE kits, food relief, dry ration kits etc., by spending more than Rs two crore.

This year also, Bank has identified initiatives targeting specific local populations with a view to address the urgent needs and for distributing life-saving healthcare equipment, enhancing oxygen support, PPE kits, masks, dry rations, food packets/meals. Bank has also identified NGOs in these emergent situations, to support them in setting up of makeshift hospitals/ Covid-19 care centres by seeking additional funds/budgetary support, he stated.