Hyderabad: SBI launches cyber security awareness drive

Hyderabad: A cyber security awareness drive was launched by SBI, Hyderabad Circle on Friday by flagging off a publicity vehicle from the Local Head Office building at Koti, Hyderabad. The vehicle was flagged off by Manju Sharma, general manager (NW-1), Debashish Mitra, general manager (NW-2), and A K Sarathy (GM).

The campaign objective is to create awareness amongst the public on the large number of cybercrimes being reported and the use of cyber crime helpline number 1930, cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in and the social media handles of I-4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) i.e. Cyberdost on Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, X, YouTube, Telegram, LinkedIn, Koo, ShareChat and Public. The vehicle would go around the city promoting the awareness on cyber security and the use of helpline 1930.

Speaking on the occasion, Manju Sharma emphasised the need for creating awareness to avert financial cyber frauds. “Understanding the importance of cyber security can help prevent data breaches, identity theft, and other cybercrimes. It’s not just about protecting sensitive information, but also about safeguarding our digital infrastructure. Cyber threats can disrupt businesses, compromise national security, and even impact the economy,” she said.

A K Sarathy said that awareness programmes equip individuals with the knowledge to recognise and avoid cyber threats. “They teach safe online habits, like creating strong passwords, recognising phishing attempts, and keeping software updated. These practices can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cyber attacks and empower us to protect ourselves and our communities from cyber threats, contributing to a safer and more secure digital world,” he said.

The event was attended by Jitendra Kumar Sharma ( DGM-CDO), Malathi Nambiar (DGM-CM&CS), Sunil Kumar Goel (DGM-Fin&Ops) along with other DGMs, customers and staff of the bank.