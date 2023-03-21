Hyderabad: SCR holds review meeting

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway(SCR) conducted a detailed review meeting on safety, punctuality and freight loading operations of the zone on Monday.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR GMexamined the division-wise punctuality statistics and instructed the officials to identify the root causes for issues affecting punctuality and take remedial steps to improve the performance. Officials were also asked to make an action plans for optimal utilisation of manpower during traffic blocks which will help to avoid detentions. Apart from this, the railway officials were instructed to identify and monitor the trains which lost punctuality and take appropriate measures for improving their operations.

On the safety aspect, The GMadvised the officials to analyse the compliance with guidelines and procedures at work sites at regular intervals to keep track of the effectiveness of safety drives being conducted throughout the zone. Later a detailed review meeting was conducted on the freight loading performance of the zone. Extra efforts will be put to ensure the seamless running of freight trains so as to meet the requirements of freight customers and also ensure maximum freight loading for the current financial year.