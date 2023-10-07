Hyderabad: SCR introduces new MMTS Services

Hyderabad: There was long pending demand from the daily passengers of the extreme north part of the city to extend MMTS services up to Lingampally so, in order to boost public transport in the twin cities, South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced six new MMTS services between Medchal–Lingampally and Medchal–Hyderabad and Medchal–Lingampally areas for the benefit of sub-urban passengers.

According to SCR officials, taking into view the feedback received from the sub-urban travellers in the twin city region, four new MMTS services have been introduced between Medchal–Lingampally sections during the morning and evening peak hours, benefitting daily commuters. Further, for the first time, MMTS Train connectivity has been given between Medchal–Hyderabad stations.

Recently, Vande Bharat Train Service had been introduced between Kacheguda–Bengaluru (Yesvantpur) – Kacheguda. To facilitate connectivity of sub-urban commuters to connect to Kacheguda station during the morning and evening time, one pair of MMTS services has been introduced from Lingamapally–Umdanagar in the early hours and from Falaknuma–Lingampally in the night times.