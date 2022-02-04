Hyderabad: SCR sees nearly 30% hike in Outlay for 2022-23

Hyderabad:The South Central Railway (SCR) has been sanctioned an amount of Rs 9,125 crore for various development works for this financial year as compared to Rs 7,049 crore from last financial year. Sanjeev Kishore, SCR General Manager stated through a virtual press conference on Thursday that the zone was allotted nearly 30% increase in budget.

This sanctioned amount will be used in various developments and infrastructure works. For doubling, third line and bypass line works the total budgetary grant (including all sources) is Rs 5,517 crore. For new lines the total budgetary grant including capital, deposit, extra budgetary resources is Rs 2,817 crore and while for electrification works the total grant is Rs 791 crore. Apart from this Rs 54 crore has been allocated for implementation of Kavach that is the indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS). A grand plan for introducing 400 Vande Bharat train is been made. Also Rs 758 crore for Road Safety Works (Level Crossings, Bridges and ROB/RUB) is been allotted and Rs 1,040 crore for Track Renewal works.

Highlighting about the State wise allocation Sanjeev Kishore said "In terms of State wise allocation Rs 3,048 crore has been allocated to Telangana State, which is 26% more than last year which was Rs 2,420 crore. The current year's allocation is almost three times of the average allocation done during 2014-20. Whereas Rs7,032 crore has been allocated to Andhra Pradesh State, which is 21% more than last year.

Details of allocations for other important projects across the Zone are Rs 325 crore has been sanctioned for Station Development Works to SCR. An amount of Rs 45 crore has been allotted for POH workshop at Kazipet. Rs 70 crore allotted for development of Satellite terminal at Cherlapalli Station. Rs 7 Crore allotted for construction of new crossing station between Umdanagar-Timmapur stations. Apart from this Under Mission Electrification, in the current financial year, 222.63 Route Km of electrification has been completed. The allocation for the current year is Rs 791 Crore, which is 28 % more than the allocation for 2021-22, which is Rs 617 Crore.

Meanwhile when asked about delay in commissioning of MMTS phase two project senior officer said out of six section , four section works has been completed, Sanathnagar- MoulaAli line works are in brisk phase on the basis of cost-sharing (one third by SCR and two third by the State government). According to SCR officials, railways have spent Rs 8.35 crore out of which only Rs 129 crore were sanctioned from the State government. For pending amount SCR is in continuous talk with the State government regarding this project.