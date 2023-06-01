Hyderabad: Server glitches raise city RTA applicants hackles

Hyderabad: Applicants at RTA offices in the city are facing frustration and inconvenience as transport-related services have been halted due to server problems. The technical glitch has affected all online services, forcing applicants to wait for long hours in queues and leave the offices disappointed.

On Wednesday, hundreds of users who had booked slots for their transport-related services had to wait and eventually leave as the servers were down. This is not an isolated incident, as server-related issues have been observed in the department’s offices 2-3 days a week.

An applicant named Sathi Reddy expressed disappointment with the lack of a backup facility to address technical snag. It would be wise for the authorities to have a backup server in place. He questioned the rationale behind charging service fees when the RTA is unable to provide its services.

Online services, including LLR, driving license, vehicle registration, renewals, and slot bookings, have been affected by the server glitch. Since applicants are not receiving the OTPs and unable to make online payments, all services have come to a halt for hours. This situation has forced applicants to wait, book new slots, make additional payments, and even face penalties.

M Dayanand, the general secretary of the Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, highlighted the lack of server upgrades from tier-II to tier-III, resulting in technical problems for the department’s services. Dayanand emphasized the need for the Transport department to upgrade its server to resolve the recurring server problems.