Hyderabad: Seven drug peddlers held, contraband worth Rs 2.28 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team apprehended seven members including women involved in drug peddling. Police seized 310 ml of Hashish oil, 70 grams of Charas 8 mobile phones and a bike total worth Rs 2.28 lakhs from their possession.

The accused were Syed Muzaffar Ali (26), Abubaker Bin Abdul Aziz (23), MohdQaseem (35), Syed Murtuza Ali Hussain (34), Mubashir Khan (28), Nitin Goud (22), and a woman T Poonam Kumari Kour (27). Zeeshan Naveed and Syed AnwarullahHussainiQuadri are absconding.

According to police, the accused Muzaffar Ali had got addicted to drugs viz. Hash oil through a friend Abubaker who was also addicted to the same. Both hatched a plan to earn easy money. According to their plan, they used to send their common friend MohdQaseem to Paderu village, Aaraku, of Andhra Pradesh state and get one-liter hash oil for Rs 80,000.

Police said, the three accused persons used to fill small 5 ml bottles and used to sell each bottle Rs 2,000 to the sub-peddlers Zeeshan, Anwarullah, Murtuza, Nitin and Poonam. These sub-peddlers used to sell Hash Oil and Charas to the needy customers at Rs 3,000 per 5ml.

The accused persons along with seized material handed over to Film Nager police for further action.