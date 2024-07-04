Hyderabad: Seven held for vandalising mobile repair shop

Hyderabad: The S R Nagar police arrested seven person for allegedly attacking a mobile repair shop in Ameerpet.

The assailants, led by Akhil, who had an altercation with the shop owner, Nikesh Kumar, over pending payments for mobile phone repairs.

According to the police, Akhil, a resident of Kukatpally, frequently brought mobile phones to Nikesh Kumar’s repair shop in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Police said on Monday, Akhil, accompanied by six friends, visited Nikesh’s shop and engaged in a violent confrontation. During the heated-up confrontation, Akhil and others severely beat Shashi Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, two employees of the shop, using screwdrivers and other tools, causing them injuries. Following the incident, Nikesh filed a complaint with the police. After going through the CCTV footage in the shop, the police registered a case against Akhil and his six collaborators under Sections 118(1), 324(4), and 351(3) Section 190 of the BNS Act. All seven individuals were arrested and sent to remand.