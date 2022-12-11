Hyderabad: SFI's 17th national meet from Dec 13 to 16

Hyderabad: Students Federation of India (SFI) national general secretary Mayukh Biswas said the student body would be launching a nationwide agitation for a democratic, scientific, progressive education system in the country. Addressing media here on Saturday, he said that the 17 All India Congress of SFI would be held from December 13 to 16 the Osmania University. As part of the three-day national conclave, a public meeting would be organised on the first day, and a procession will be taken out near Neckless Roa. About 750 delegates from different States and including international delegates from seven nations like Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, Cuba will be attending the meetings.

The meetings would discuss the privatisation being brought by the Centre. Besides, concerted efforts are being made to privatise, the saffronisation of education. He said that the new education policy would set in dangerous trends and the issues would be discussed and action plans would be announced, he said. He alleged that the Centre in the name of NEP is trying to hand over education to the hands of the corporate forces.

Biswas said that former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar will be the chief guest at the public meeting on the first day. Justice Chandrudu will inaugurate the meetings.

The State-wise activities would be reviewed and future programmes would be finalised. National joint secretary Dinit Denta, state SFI president RL Murthy, state secretary T Nagaraju, vice-president Tatikonda Ravi, Hyderabad district secretary Ashok Reddy, president Lenin, reception committee treasurer Javeed and cirl's co-ordinator Anusha among those present.