Hyderabad: Sharmila's hunger strike continues for the second day

Hyderabad: YSRTP president YS Sharmila's hunger strike continues for the second day. Police cordon continues at Lotus Pond. The police cordoned off the YSRTP office in Lotus Pond. Police are preventing the party workers from entering. Moreover, the spate of arrests of party leaders continues. Since yesterday, 40 party leaders are in Bollaram PS. Banjara Hills Police Station has seven party leaders. Even such drinks are not allowed in Lotus Pond Party office.

There is a Curfew atmosphere around Lotus Pond. YS Sharmila demanded permission for the march. Sharmila says that the initiation will not stop until the arrested party leaders are released.