Hyderabad: SHE Team & Bharosa Centre hold awareness programme

Hyderabad: In view Telangana Rashtra Avatarna Dashabdi Utsavalu, the officers from SHE Team and Bharosa Centre conducted an awareness programme at Hanuman Vyayam Shala High School in Sultan Bazar on Tuesday.

As many as 300 students participated in the awareness programme and officers explained them about the success of women empowerment, achievement and also how the Police Personnel gave protection to women and encouraged them for recruitment in the Police Department without any fear. They also informed about SHE Teams and Bharosa and how to approach and what type of cases deals with.

Simultaneously, the awareness programme was also conducted in Crown Palace Committee Hall in Amberpet where 500 members participated. In Bharosa Centre, A R Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT & WSW felicitated Women in different wings for their work done in different fields in view of Telangana Rashtra AvatarnaDashabdiUtsavalu.