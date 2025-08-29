  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Shines Bright at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025

Hyderabad Shines Bright at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
x
Highlights

Hyderabad came alive on 27 August as the Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025, hosted by Triumphs of Talent (ToT), celebrated the city’s changemakers,...

Hyderabad came alive on 27 August as the Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025, hosted by Triumphs of Talent (ToT), celebrated the city’s changemakers, artists, and community leaders.

Held at Raasta, Sattva Knowledge City, the event honoured over 75 individuals across 13 categories, including Inspirational Heroes, HR, Arts & Culture, and Social Impact. Standout awardees included war veteran Col. SMK Khan, sustainability pioneer Ekta Narain, and the Hyderabad Mavericks collective.

The evening combined recognition with vibrant performances by Dikshit DBX, Suppi and the Vibe, and ghazal singer Sikander. Mohamed Fayaz emphasised the awards’ jury-driven, bias-free ethos, highlighting Hyderabad’s spirit and talent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick