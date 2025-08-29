Hyderabad Shines Bright at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad came alive on 27 August as the Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025, hosted by Triumphs of Talent (ToT), celebrated the city’s changemakers, artists, and community leaders.
Held at Raasta, Sattva Knowledge City, the event honoured over 75 individuals across 13 categories, including Inspirational Heroes, HR, Arts & Culture, and Social Impact. Standout awardees included war veteran Col. SMK Khan, sustainability pioneer Ekta Narain, and the Hyderabad Mavericks collective.
The evening combined recognition with vibrant performances by Dikshit DBX, Suppi and the Vibe, and ghazal singer Sikander. Mohamed Fayaz emphasised the awards’ jury-driven, bias-free ethos, highlighting Hyderabad’s spirit and talent.
