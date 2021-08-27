Hyderabad shivers with viral fevers

Hyderabad: At a time when schools in Telangana are set to re-open, the state-run hospitals are witnessing a surge in cases of viral fever. Some city areas like Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Charminar, Khairatabad, Nampally, LB Nagar and Nallakunta have witnessed a spike in cases of viral fever.

A large number of people complaint of illness have been visiting the government health care facilities, including Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad, Osmania Hospital in Afzalgunj, and Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, and primary, urban and primary health care centres, according to a doctors of the state Health department. According to officials, they are now contemplating to sound an alert in the city as Hyderabad tops the list with 447 cases.

A doctor from a state-run health care facility said that more and more people are flocking to government hospitals with complaints of fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea. At present up to 900 people are visiting the hospital in a day, mostly suffering from viral fever.

In a government area hospital in Vanasthalipuram as many as 20 dengue cases were reported within a week, according to a doctor from the hospital.

Only at Fever Hospital in Nallakunta in a day around 20 to 30 patients are visiting the out-patient (OP) services who have been diagnosed with viral fever.

At the Hayatnagar community health centre, 10 per cent of patients are said to have been diagnosed with dengue, typhoid, and malaria. They were referred to government hospitals and some have chosen to get treated in private hospitals. On an average 200 patients suffering from viral fever are being treated in a day at the government hospitals.

"The Health department has urged people to be cautious against seasonal ailments and vector-borne diseases like dengue or malaria and consult a qualified doctor in case of any health problem instead of self-help," said Dr K Mohan Gupta.

"People should avoid outside food until the weather conditions improve," said Dr Ravinder Reddy of a Community Health Centre.

Officials from the Public Health and Family Welfare department said, "All the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) have been directed to take up anti-larval measures and start conducting drives in their respective areas wherever water stagnation is witnessed. The district authorities were instructed to continue the door-to-door fever tests. Also, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been asked to carry out fogging and clean/ close potholes to avoid water stagnation that may lead to mosquito breeding."