Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Shops impose self-lockdown

Lockdown in Hyderabad
x

Shops impose self-lockdown

Highlights

Lockdown in Hyderabad: With the spike in the second wave of Coronavirus cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, several traders and kirana merchants imposed 'self-lockdown' in Nallakunta and Nagaram localities

ADVERTISEMENT

Lockdown in Hyderabad: With the spike in the second wave of Coronavirus cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, several traders and kirana merchants imposed 'self-lockdown' in Nallakunta and Nagaram localities.

As part of a preventive measure, a voluntary decision has been taken by the traders. With this several other kirana merchants have also come forward and imposed self-lockdown in view of the rising Coronavirus cases till further notification.

"As the cases are rapidly increasing we fear operating our business. We have closed the stores for several days, depending upon the Covid-19 situation will decide when to open," said Chakravarthy, a trader from the Nagaram area, who runs Kakarla Swagruha Foods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X