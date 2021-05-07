Hyderabad: Shops impose self-lockdown

Lockdown in Hyderabad: With the spike in the second wave of Coronavirus cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, several traders and kirana merchants imposed 'self-lockdown' in Nallakunta and Nagaram localities.

As part of a preventive measure, a voluntary decision has been taken by the traders. With this several other kirana merchants have also come forward and imposed self-lockdown in view of the rising Coronavirus cases till further notification.

"As the cases are rapidly increasing we fear operating our business. We have closed the stores for several days, depending upon the Covid-19 situation will decide when to open," said Chakravarthy, a trader from the Nagaram area, who runs Kakarla Swagruha Foods.