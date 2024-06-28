Hyderabad Showcases Design Intelligence at 5th Edition of "IIID Showcase Insider X 2024"

Hyderabad: IIID - Hyderabad Regional Chapter, hosted the Fifth Edition of its prestigious flagship event "IIID Showcase Insider X 2024", with the theme Design Intelligence, from the 28th to 30th June 2022 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. The Exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Mr. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister, Government of Telangana, on June 28th 2024. Ms. Harichandana, IAS, R&B Special Secretary, and Ar. Sarosh Wadia, National President, IIID graced the occasion as Guests of honour. At the Fellowship meet in the evening, the keynote session was held by the eminent Architect Peter Rich from Johannesburg, South Africa, and Ar. Siddharth Talwar from Lotus Architects at HICC.

Curated by Architects and Interior designers of the Institute of Indian Interior Designers, Hyderabad Chapter, the Expo was specifically crafted for the interior design, architecture and construction industry. It aimed to bring industry professionals and the common man on to a single platform. Spread over three days, the B2B Trade Expo showcased emerging trends and contemporary design solutions.

On this occasion, Mr. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that they were welcoming the 5th Edition of IIID Showcase Insider X 2024 in the 50 years of IIID history and they were inviting more exhibitions like this as Hyderabad is one of the top metropolitan cities in India. He also stated that the architect's role is more important than builders.

IIID-HRC Design Showcase Insider X, Convener and Hon. Treasurer IIID-HRC, Ar. Rakesh Vasu C S, stated that the IIID Hyderabad Chapter hosts the Design Showcase event bi-annually to bring the latest trends, thoughts and innovations in the Design industry to the Hyderabad fraternity. It is a comprehensive forum covering every vertical, offering every element, from smart devices to turnkey solutions. They wanted to be at the forefront of defining the aspirations of the common man on the one hand and helping with design solutions for their government departments on the other.

Ar. Rakesh Vasu C.S also stated that this time, the showcase was based on a Theme- Design Intelligence. While encouraging the Artisans, weavers and craftsmen of the Art & Crafts industry, IIID-HRC had uniquely conducted an educative workshop Sthapatya Utsav for the Students and mentored by senior Architects.

Ar. Praveen Kumar Noone, Chairperson elect, mentioned that the Showcase had some of the best Display of Art & Craft installations designed and crafted by design Students under the able guidance of senior mentors. The Design street was curated by Ar. Yeshwant Ramamuruthy, where top designers had collaborated with Artisans & Craftsmen displaying their products.

Sthapatya Utsav, a Students' workshop, was coordinated by Ar. Sushmita Subudhi and curated by top Architects Yatin Pandya, Bobbie Vijayakkar, Anurag Khandelwal, and Mr. Manveer Singh.

In order to take the vision forward, IIID HRC organized a series of workshops and competitions for Architecture and Interior Design students. The students from across 20 colleges participated in Sthapatya Utsav workshop and competitions. These works of students were displayed in the showcase.

The Chairperson of IIID HRC, Ar. Pallavi Anchuri, observed that they had a great mix of architects, interior designers, design-related trade professionals, builders, project managers, MEP consultants, as well as industry specifiers from the defense, government and corporate sectors, and serious homebuilders that visited the Expo. Being at the cusp of development in the two sister States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, they were strategically placed to build a stronger industry presence through this medium.

Ar. Navin Chalsani, Hon. Secy, IIID-HRC & Co Convenor of the Expo, explained that the exhibition showcased the best and latest trends for interiors, with the participation of 150+ Exhibitors and 500+ Brands from 50+ categories, spread across three halls, thus creating a single platform for the Trade Associates to interact with the best in the Industry.

Ar. Subbarao stated that Interior Designers, Architects, Industry Specifiers, Facility Managers, Builders, Professionals from the Semi Government and Government Sector were its patrons. Professionals from the Design Domain, High Net worth Individuals and the general public as end customers attended the B2B and B2C event.

Ar. Sandeep Jain, Vice-Chairman Trade, stated that over 50 categories of the Interior Industry were represented with 300+ brands, and 500+ products by 120+ exhibitors at the Expo, and 3000+ Business visitors attended, besides 5000+ interested public who benefited from this Expo. The 3-day event was sponsored by a host of industry leaders, including Platinum Partners KEUS Automation, Moon & Baker, Gold partners Studio Orion, Suite luxury furniture, Domum smart home Automation, Helios and Silver partners Dasos, Nesca wood, Student workshop Partner, N Fabustone, Art installations Partner Alekhya Homes, who supported the installation for Peter Rich Architects from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Immediate Past Chairman of IIID- Hyderabad Chapter, Ar. Manoj Wahi, informed that outside support for the event was extended by related organizations like the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA)-Telangana Chapter, the Crafts Council of Telangana, ISHRAE, ASHRAE, Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), ISOLA, IGBC, FSAI and CREDAI.

The timings of the Expo were on 28th and 29th June (Fri & Sat) - Business Hours: 10 am – 5 pm. General: 5 pm – 8 pm and on 30th June: 10 am- 8 pm for both Business visitors and General public.

Managing Committee members Ar. Gaurav Pershad, Mrs. Zeenath Hirani, Co opt members Ar. Sushmita Subudhi, Mr. Ramesh Patel, office staff Executive Secretary Mr. Srinath & Accountant Mr. Jabbar were also present at the exhibition.