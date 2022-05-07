Hyderabad: Singapore Armed Forces team visits MCEME

Hyderabad: A four-member Singapore Armed Forces delegation, led by ColonelPang Lead Shuan, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Friday.

A release said the delegation was briefed on various training activities undertaken at MCEME, including the best practices, innovative training methodologies and other unique initiatives.

The visit of the delegation to Hyderabad was a part of the 12th India Singapore Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AATS). It was aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.