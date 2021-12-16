Hyderabad: Skill development programme @ TSRTC

Hyderabad: In order to develop professional skills among the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), managing director VC Sajjanar has initiated a training programme in the Corporation.

The training would be for all the categories of workers including drivers, conductors, mechanics and shramiks. Sajjanar started the training programme virtually from Bus Bhavan with all 96 depot managers, divisional managers, regional managers and executive directors. Every employee of the corporation will be given training twice a year.

The training would help the employees to reach their professional goals and to have a work-life balance. Sufficient room would be given to employees to share their ideas/suggestions and feedback. Further, he requested all the employees to work hard and give quality service to the passengers so that the Corporation can make profits in the days to come. Executive directors Yadagiri, Muni Shekar also joined the programme with VC&MD from Bus Bhavan.