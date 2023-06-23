Hyderabad: Software employee ends life over harassment

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging self to a ceiling fan at her house in Nacharam, Hyderabad.



It is learnt that alleged harassment by her husband, identified as Hemant and in-laws has let her to take an extreme step. Sana, a resident of Rajasthan and currently working in the software industry in Nacharam, resorted to a desperate act due to the unbearable abuse she faced within her marital relationship.

The situation took a chilling turn when Sana decided to share her emotional turmoil live on Facebook, expressing her anguish towards her husband and shedding light on the ordeal she had been enduring for the past five months. Her heart-wrenching video went viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and appalled.

The local authorities were alerted to the distressing incident, and a case has been registered, prompting a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sana's tragic suicide.

Body has shifted to hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered for investigation.