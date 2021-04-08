Hyderabad: Sons abandon 60-year-old father in forest

To get rid of their father, two sons abandoned him in the forest area in Anantagiri in Vikarabad so that he would never be able to return home. However, a good samaritan came to the rescue of the elderly man and handed him to the police.

The man handed over the 60-year-old to the Vikarabad police who learned that the man's family was residing at Narsingi near Hyderabad.

The police said that they had counselled the two sons and left the elderly man at their house on Monday night.

It is learned that two sons and daughters-in-law were vexed with him and decided to get rid of him. Following which, they took him into the forest area five days ago and left him. However, the elderly man was able to come out of the forest and reached near a temple. A man, Mohammad Ghouse gave him food for two days and later informed the police.