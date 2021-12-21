  • Menu
Hyderabad: SOT police raid realtor's house, seize illegal weapons

The Special Operations Team (SOT) on Tuesday raided a realtor's house in Gagan Pahad under RGI police station limits and seized illegal weapons from him.

The team who acted on a tip-off, conducted searches at the realtor Haimad's residence and seized two guns and 30 bullets. He was later handed over to the RGI police for further investigation.

The RGI police registered a case against the realtor and also found that he was earlier booked in 17 cases registered at Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and other police stations.

It is found that the realtor had been to jail under PD act.

