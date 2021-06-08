Hyderabad: South Central Railway delivers over 5K MT of Medical Oxygen

Secunderabad: South Central Railway has successfully delivered 5,045 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A total of 66 Oxygen Express trains loaded with 293 tankers have helped in bringing 5,045 MT of LMO to the two states. In terms of the sourcing states, 2,828 MT from Odisha was sourced from Odisha, while 1,208 MT of LMO was sourced from Jharkhand, followed by 929 MT from Gujarat and another 80 MT from West Bengal.

With regard to the States where the Medical Oxygen was delivered by Railways, a cumulative total of 2,440 MT of LMO has been delivered at Guntur, Krishnapatnam Port and Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh, while 2,605 MT of LMO has been delivered at Sanath Nagar Goods Complex in Telangana, said a senior officer, SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff who have planned and executed green corridor system for speedy delivery of the Medical Oxygen to the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"These Oxygen Express services are being operated with a highest priority to ensure that Medical Oxygen to the States reaches in fastest possible time schedules," he added. He further asked SCR team to continue the focus in monitoring so as to provide hassle-free and seamless operation of these trains.