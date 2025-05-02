  • Menu
Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School excels in SSC results

Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School, Saroor Nagar, has once again upheld its tradition of academic excellence by achieving a 100 per cent pass result in the SSC Public Examinations for the academic year 2024–2025. All students who appeared for the exams cleared them under the leadership of chairman Govardhan Reddy, director Sunil and principal Yogeswari.

Among the achievers, Mohammed Adil topped with 587 marks, followed by Nakka Manaswi with 578, and Posa Sai Maheswari with 571 marks. Several other students secured scores above 550, including Manthani Sahithi, Valanda Yashaswini, and Thonti Varshitha.

In recognition of their outstanding performance, the school announced cash prizes for students ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 to be awarded based on individual scores.

