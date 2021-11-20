Hyderabad: Staff nurses step up fight for designation as nursing officers

Hyderabad: The strike by staff nurses working in the government hospitals in the State for change in the nomenclature of their designation, was unseen by the State government for many years. Though several Health Ministers in the State had been changed, their demand to change the nomenclature of their designation from staff nurse to nursing officer was heard by none.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had directed in its order released on September 9, 2016, for the change in nomenclature in nursing personnel. On the clinical side, the ministry had directed to change the existing nomenclature of staff nurse to nursing officer, which the State government had reportedly failed to implement. The Central ministry also made it clear that the change in nomenclature as mentioned doesn't involve any financial benefits.

The State government has recently appointed 2,400 nurses reportedly on a permanent basis but failed to recognize them as nursing officers. 'Despite our repeated requests, the government is ignoring our demand, which is our right to possess. There will not be any additional financial burden on the government for changing of nomenclature from staff nurse to nursing officer' said a staff nurse.