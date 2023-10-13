Hyderabad: State Cyber Security Bureau set up

Hyderabad : In the recent past, cyber crimes related to investment and business, frauds have been on the increase. To combat the crimes more effectively aiming to protect the citizens and institutions of Telangana, the State government established Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) in Hyderabad.

The TSCSB Director asked the staff of the bureau to gather information regarding the offenders through technical analysis of data gathered in the incidents for the persons/gangs behind these frauds. The TSCSB Director organised a mega drive in the last week of September 2023 with 14 teams of Investigating Officers from six police Commissionerates of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet and Jagityal districts.

The teams visited nine States and arrested 19 offenders connected to 143 cases registered in Telangana and 726 reported incidents of other States. During the operation, the teams visited the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, UP and Telangana and arrested 19 persons and detected 143 cases.

The teams also seized 26 Mobile phones, one Laptop, 45 Debit Cards, nine Bank Passbooks, one PoS Machine and 11 cheque books.

The TSCSB advised citizens not to fall for manipulative techniques applied to lure the victims in business and investment frauds, particularly part-time jobs (malicious trading application, movie/travel destinations, rating frauds) as huge sums are siphoned-off in these.