Hyderabad: States urged to initiate steps to revive growth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the video conference held by Amitabh Kanth, CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India on Saturday at BRKR Bhavan.

The video conference held with the Chief Secretaries of all the States for prior discussions on various issues namely making India a global manufacturing hub, remaining agriculture, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, improving service delivery at grassroots level, health and nutrition.

The conference was held as a prelude to the sixth meeting of the Niti Aayog Governing Council which will be held on February 20.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba thanked the States for the collaborative effort in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. He also underlined the need to initiate steps for reviving the economy and to bring the country on high growth trajectory on a sustainable basis.

Rajiv Kumar Vice Chairman Niti Aayog, S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Education, Rani Kumudini, Special Chief Secretary, LET&F, K Ramakrishna Rao, Prl Secretary Finance, Sunil Sharma, Prl. Secretary, TR&B, Jayesh Ranjan, Prl Secretary, IT&C, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, PR&RD, B Janardhan Reddy, APC & Secretary, Agriculture & Coop Dept., Rizvi, Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Technical Education, Syed Omer Jaleel, Commissioner, Intermediate Education, Devasena, Director, School Education, Divya, Special Secretary, Women and Child Welfare and other officials attended the video conference.