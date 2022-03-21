Hyderabad: Students bat for protection of sparrows

Hyderabad: As part of wildlife educational and awareness programme, the Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday celebrated the World Sparrow Day.

To mark the occasion, the zoo officials organised various events including a rally, titled Sparrow Walk, in which over 50 students from Government High School, Kalikaman participated.

Along with zoo curator S Rajashekar and deputy curator A Nagamani, the students marched raising with slogans such as 'Sparrow, I Love Sparrow' and placed feeding and water bowls on trees in Mazhar garden area of the zoo park. Later, a drawing and a poster-making competition were held for the students. M J Akbar, Director of Zoo Park, distributed prizes to the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar briefed about the decline in sparrow population, and its role in the ecosystem. He thanked the students for participating in the wildlife awareness programme.